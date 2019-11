A Fijian citizen charged with murdering five people, including two children, has pleaded not guilty.

Photo: Fiji Times/ REINAL CHAND

New Zealand resident Muhammed Raheesh Isoof is charged with five counts of murder and one for the attempted murder of an 11-month-old infant.

The family's bodies were found in Fiji's Nausori Highlands in August.

Mr Isoof, who has been remanded in custody, pleaded not guilty to all the charges in the Lautoka High Court on Tuesday.

The matter has been adjourned to 19 November.