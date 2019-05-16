Navigation for RNZ Pacific

Pacific News

Featured Pacific News stories

Guterres calls climate change 'the battle of my life'

Pacific

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has praised Fiji as a strong committed partner in peacekeeping and for taking a leading role in the battle against climate change.

Pacific News headlines with summaries.

Prev 1 3 4 5 ...

Related

RNZ Pacific

Dateline Pacific: News In Depth

More from Dateline Pacific

Top New Zealand Stories

Subscribe

Get the top 8 headlines each day at 8am with our daily email newsletter.

Pacific News RSS

Follow RNZ News