Pacific News

Guterres calls climate change 'the battle of my life'
The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has praised Fiji as a strong committed partner in peacekeeping and for taking a leading role in the battle against climate change.
USP staff and students demand transparency
Staff and students at the University of the South Pacific gathered today to demand greater transparency from the university's administration.
Northern Marianas casino developer gets $US500m loan
A troubled casino developer in the Northern Marianas has received a loan of $US500 million.
Petroleum prices go up in Tonga
Petrol prices are going up in Tonga for the fourth month in a row, the Ministry of Trade and Economic Development says.
Freely Associated States' presidents to meet with Trump
Leaders from the Pacific's Freely Associated States are to make a joint official visit to the White House for the first time.
Evidence in Samoan attempted murder case heard behind closed door
A Supreme Court judge in Samoa has ordered a closed door hearing of evidence in an attempted murder trial, after the prosecution applied to ban the media and public.
People close to New Caledonian party questioned in probe
Investigators in New Caledonia have questioned several people close to the leader of the Caledonia Together party, Philippe Gomes, as part of a probe into alleged phantom jobs.
Vanuatu Supreme Court reserves ruling on amendment
Vanuatu's Supreme Court has reserved its ruling on a proposed constitutional amendment that was endorsed by parliament.
Inaugural VUW Teaiwa scholarship announced
A Tongan-born student has won the inaugural Teresia Teaiwa Memorial Undergraduate Scholarship in Pacific Studies.
North Korean ship anchored in Pago Pago harbour
The North Korean freighter Wise Honest has been moved from the main dock and is now anchored in Pago Pago Harbour.
FAS migrant numbers drop in CNMI
Just over 2500 citizens from Freely Associated States, or FAS, are making the Northern Marianas their home.
PNG PM and rival referred over loan
Papua New Guinea's prime minister and other leading officials have been referred by the Ombudsman Commission to a Leadership Tribunal over a controversial state loan.
Brij Lal ban subject of furore in Fiji parliament
The leader of the National Federation Party Biman Prasad has attacked the Fiji government over its ban on exiled scholar Brij Lal.
Sport: Samoa PM not after special treatment at Pacific Games
The President of the Archery Samoa Federation says the Prime Minister will be just another member of the team when he competes at the Pacific Games in July.
Sport: Guam rugby team relegated
The Guam men's rugby team have been thrashed 82-7 by the United Arab Emirates in their first round match at the Asian Rugby Championship Division Two competition in Bangkok.
Uncertainty continues over delayed French Polynesia fish farm
Uncertainty continues over the delayed launch of the huge Chinese fish farm in French Polynesia.
Why islanders celebrate Rotuma Day
"Noaia e mauri se aus atakoa" It's that time of the year when, if you're Rotuman like me, you feel special wherever you are. Attending this week's Rotuma Day celebrations... Video
US Marine transfer to Guam to start October 2024
The transfer of thousands of US Marines from Japan to Guam may start as early as October 2024.
Call to annul New Caledonia election result
The anti-corruption watchdog Anticor has called for last Sunday's provincial elections in New Caledonia to be annulled.
West Papua rebels kill Indonesian soldier
At least one Indonesian soldier has reportedly been killed by West Papuan rebels during a prolonged shootout on Monday.
Solomons MP to be sentenced for assault could lose seat
A member of parliament in Solomon Islands who's been convicted of assault will be sentenced on Thursday in the Honiara Central Magistrates Court.
Bank of Hawaii to leave American Samoa
The Bank of Hawaii is to completely close its American Samoa operations in August.
New Wallisian party has kingmaker roll in New Caledonia
A party formed in New Caledonia just two months ago has become the potential kingmaker after the weekend election of a new Congress. Audio
7.5 quake rattles Papua New Guinea's Rabaul
A strong, shallow earthquake in Papua New Guinea has collapsed houses, cut power to thousands and sent residents fleeing into the streets.
Vanuatu Teachers Union threatening to call strike
The Vanuatu Teachers Union will call a strike if parliament does not approve payment of about $US9 million to settle a dispute, the union's president says. Audio
Door still open for MPs who left, says PNG ruling party
Papua New Guinea's ruling party says MPs who recently left to join the opposition are still welcome to return. Audio
John Patteson Oti elected Speaker of Solomons parliament
John Patteson Oti has been elected the new Speaker of the Solomon Islands parliament by MPs today.
Niue police investigate MP over marijuana exhibit
Niue police are investigating an opposition MP who brought a bag of marijuana into parliament.
