India free trade agreement excludes dairy, but that could change - minister

New Zealand could continue to see improvements for the dairy industry under its Free Trade Agreement with India, the trade minister says.

The government announced the deal with India on Monday, which removes or reduces tariffs for 95 percent of exports.

But products like butter and cheese aren't included.

Trade Minister Todd McClay however says there will be an opportunity to enhance the agreement, a year after it comes into force.

And if any similar dairy exporting country gets better access, another part of the deal comes into play.

"We will continue to talk to them about how we can get barriers down for dairy. And of course we have a commitment in the Free Agreement, that says that if they give better access to dairy to a similar dairy exporting country, then we have a right to negotiate to ask for the same treatment for New Zealanders."

McClay says India has not opened up dairy imports to any country.

