Clutha district farmers plea for more help after devastating wind storm

Photo: RNZ / Katie Todd

One week since a wind storm tore through the country's south, some Clutha district farmers say the financial hit could be harsher than they originally feared.

Suzie Roy said after a week without power - trying to hold her stock in with kilometres of boundary fencing flattened by falling trees - she had learnt her insurance would only cover building damage.

"How we how we move forward, with 200 kilometres of fencing that needs doing, and 75 percent of our trees on 1600 acres down?" she said.

"It's quite daunting looking at it at the moment when the damage is just fresh and it's going to take months, well, years, to get everything done."

Others were facing a similar hit.

Michaela and Phil Swanson said their farm, which had been "smashed", would also need extensive - and unfunded - fence repairs.

Photo: RNZ / Katie Todd

"Unless you've got specific fencing insurance, they [the insurers] are not going to help. I mean, how many farmers know that you've got to do that?" Michaela Swanson said.

At community meetings, authorities stressed there was assistance available, including hardship grants from MSD and the Rural Women New Zealand adverse events fund.

Insurers urged farmers to take photos of the damage and lodge their claims as soon as possible.

Phil Swanson said the government needed to stump up more.

Photo: RNZ / Katie Todd

"We spend millions of dollars on catastrophes overseas. And there's what, $150,000 in a mayoral relief fund. Which goes into what? Bureaucrats' pockets? Cups of tea and biscuits? Where's the help for our people, our nation?" he said.

This week, logging crews had been out in force across the Clutha district and were asking residents not to attempt to clear trees themselves.

Graham Hunter said he was concerned there were not enough people to get through the enormous workload, and believed the government should consider sending in extra crews.

At the current rate, he said, he was worried the trees he had grown for 30 years would rot where they lay before contractors could reach them.

Photo: RNZ / Katie Todd

He estimated they would take a month to clear.

"And that's just on our place. How many people here [at this meeting]? Probably 200... so that's the depth of it. Just so much work. It's hard to see how it's going to happen."

Hunter said one week on from the storm, the adrenaline had worn off and he was beginning to face the fallout.

"It happened on Thursday, and Friday was horrible. Saturday was just a bit numb, totally numb. Every day that passes you make a wee bit of progress. Reality has sunk in now."

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.