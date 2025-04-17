'Best farmers in the world': Christopher Luxon praises New Zealand's agriculture sector

Photo: RNZ / Calvin Samuel

Photo: RNZ / Marika Khabazi

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says it is the agriculture sector that's pulling New Zealand out of a recession.

Luxon spoke about the success agriculture was seeing on a trip to Taranaki on Thursday where he met with local businesses and trades.

His comments at a lunch hosted by the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce followed the global trade auction this week where dairy prices rose to the highest level in nearly three years, showing no signs of being affected by tariff turmoil.

"I mean agriculture is the backbone of New Zealand," he said.

"Last time I looked at the data it was $10,000 it generates for every man, woman, and child in this country and we are the best farmers in the world.

"What has been exciting to see is dairy prices are hitting an all time high, you've got the red meat sector coming out just a few weeks ago saying they think there's $1.2 billion coming into the sector this coming year."

Luxon said wool was also performing the best it had in eight years after some really tough years.

Last week, the government announced it would be using woollen fibre products in its new buildings and refurbishment's.

Government agency Kainga Ora also announced earlier this year it would open up its process to allow wool carpet providers to tender for supply.

Luxon said in Southland and Canterbury especially there was some really positive economic momentum as farmers became more profitable and reinvested in local economy.

"It is agriculture powering New Zealand out of a recession."