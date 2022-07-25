Covid-19 update: 16 further deaths and 6910 new community cases

There have been another 16 deaths of people with Covid-19 in New Zealand, as well as a further 6910 new community cases.

Photo: 123rf.com

In its daily update, the Ministry of Health also said the seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 8498.

There were 836 people in hospital with the virus, including 27 in intensive care or a HDU unit. That compares with 720 people, including 21 In ICU yesterday.

On the deaths being reported today, one was from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, two were from Lakes, one was from Tairawhiti, one was from Hawke's Bay, four were from Taranaki, one was from Whanganui, two were from Wellington region and three were from Southern.

Six were in their 70s, five were in their 80s and five were aged over 90. Of these people, five were women and 11 were men.

That takes the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 2006 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 24.

There were also 387 new cases at the border.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield who steps down from the role on Friday said while Covid-19 cases have been inching up recently, he was confident the wave would recede.

He told Saturday Morning while many wanted to move on from the pandemic, that was premature.

"The virus isn't done with us yet. We're still in a pandemic. The WHO hasn't withdrawn that categorisation and the virus continues to evolve.

"We've just got to keep our wits about us."