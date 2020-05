Counties Manukau police have launched a homicide investigation over the death of a one year old in South Auckland at the weekend.

Photo: RNZ / Richard Tindiller

Emergency services were called to a Clover Park property late on Saturday night and despite attempts, failed to revive the child.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa'amanuia Va'aelua of Counties Manukau Police said a post-mortem had been carried out and a team of detectives was investigating.

No-one has been arrested or charged.