How does the Reserve Bank set the OCR?

The Reserve Bank will update the official cash rate (OCR) on Wednesday.

But have you ever wondered how it goes about making the decision?

John McDermott is now executive director of Motu Economic and Public Policy Service but was previously assistant governor and head of economics at the Reserve Bank.

He spoke to RNZ this week about how the process works.

The OCR is now set by a monetary policy committee, made up of three members of the Reserve Bank's staff - current governor Christian Hawkesby, assistant governor Karen Silk and chief economist Paul Conway.

They are joined by external members professor Bob Buckle, economist Carl Hansen and professor Prasanna Gai.

McDermott said the way the OCR was set had changed a little with the introduction of the formal committee.

It was introduced in 2018, the year before McDermott left the bank. Before that, the Reserve Bank governor was the sole decision maker.

Now, the committee aims for a consensus decision but sometimes goes to a vote.

But McDermott said the overall approach would be broadly the same.

He said there would be three key stages: Looking at what was happening overseas, assessing the situation in New Zealand and thinking about how the decision could be communicated with the right impact.

He said the process would usually take about a week.

"Staff will have been working on it for a lot longer than that. They'll put together a whole bunch of information on it for the committee to digest."

There would normally be two days of "information pooling" meetings, and two days of deliberation meetings, with decision meetings after the deliberation meeting, according to the committee handbook.

McDermott said attention would turn first to what was happening in the rest of the world.

"What are the key conditions with our trading partners? How's that affecting New Zealand? Probably a lot of detail on the US, a lot of detail on China … probably an equal amount of detail on Australia."

He said the committee would then look at financial markets. "Bond markets, equity markets, how does that flow over to New Zealand's access to capital?

"It's important to get that setting, once that's established it'll be looking at New Zealand in detail."

He said the second day of deliberations would look at recent data. "The minutiae of the data. What's going on with concrete sales or electronic car transactions … hopefully there will be some discussion of what's going on with businesses."

He said that would usually involve looking at the results of interviews with various businesses about what they were experiencing.

"When you look at the political elements, does that match with what businesses are telling you?"

He said the committee would also need to look at banks' willingness to lend and the ability of firms to access capital.

"Once you've gone though that it's all about what's happened and what's the environment when we're in. What does that mean for the future? How do you project forward given this is what's happening? What do we expect for inflation output and interest rates …. That will be the core element of the forecasts."

He said different members of the committee would bring different experience and judgment, and opinions on what elements should be given more weight.

"After that process the committee is probably asking the staff, whom they've been leaning on heavily during the week, to not be there. The committee itself will ask what do we think about that, what are the risks? This is what the forecast looks like, this is the decision we think kind of makes sense."

He said the committee would consider what the markets would do in response to a decision, and whether they would be shocked by anything that was decided.

"What will that do to the prices that matter? And in interest rates, are we going to get the kind of reaction we want?

"You should see the results of that in the press conference - this is what we did, this is why we did it ... trying to shape expectations and manage how that is delivered to the country."

He said markets had sometimes "got it wrong" and priced in things that the Reserve Bank did not expect to happen.

In that case, it would need to clarify the way it saw things. "But by the same token, if you think the financial markets have got it right and you want to validate those expectations you have to be careful not to say something stupid where the markets misunderstand you … you don't want to shock the markets by accident."

The handbook said the decision about the appropriate monetary policy settings would be made the morning of the release so that there was less risk of sensitive information being leaked.

McDermott said the committee would have to decide which data it needed to pay attention to and what it could set aside as not relevant.

If data was volatile, it could sometimes set it aside and decide to come back to it for the next update.

Something like a movement in the oil price would have an impact in the short term but then prove immaterial in the medium term.

The bank would need to communicate that price increases as a result of something like an oil spike were not going to persist, he said.

"With the increase in goods and services tax, prices will go up but they'll go up one time - that's not inflation - so we're going to look through that. But every time the bank or the monetary committee looks through something, it is really important that it explains that it is looking through something."

McDermott said the geopolitical environment made rate setting hard at the moment.

"There's tariffs that are playing out. What are they doing? Who's paying them? How are they affecting supply chains? Are they going to be the same next week as this week? There's a lot of noise and so you've got to be very disciplined in how you work through that."

He said it was also important to be upfront when a judgment was wrong. "It's really important that central banks, when they've made a mistake, just front up and say 'look we made this judgment. We were clear on the judgment we made and it hasn't panned out that way so we're changing how we view things'. I think there's been a reluctance to do that in recent times … and I think that's a shame because it really is important."

The Reserve Bank said, when the economic outlook could be at a turning point, the committee might use a "hawks and doves" exercise.

"One MPC adviser would play the role of the 'Hawk', presenting all analysis that would support contractionary monetary policy, and then another would play the role of the 'Dove', presenting all analysis that would support expansionary monetary policy. This exercise aims to challenge the status quo and encourage wider deliberations."

