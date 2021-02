Tonga has decided to not partake in the new Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme in New Zealand due to repatriation and quarantine difficulties.

A border exception for two thousand experienced Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme workers from the Pacific was announced late last year, to assist the horticulture and wine industies.

But participating countries had to meet strict criteria - forcing Tonga to pass on the opportunity.

Sela Jane Hopgood reports.